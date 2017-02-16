Richard Meier & Partners Completes 3 ...

Richard Meier & Partners Completes 3 New Buildings in Downtown Newark

New York, February 15, 2017 Richard Meier & Partners Architects has completed three new Workforce Housing Buildings in Newark, New Jersey. These new buildings now provide 123 residential units and a variety of retail spaces.

