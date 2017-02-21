Regional police intelligence hub open...

Regional police intelligence hub opens in South Jersey

Read more: The Jersey Journal

State legislators and officials from area prosecutor's offices and police departments joined state police Friday to officially open the Real Time Crime Center - South. The center, located at Rowan College at Gloucester County, is a tactical facility where South Jersey's law enforcement agencies will work together to develop a regional perspective on criminal activity, officials explained.

