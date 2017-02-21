Regional police intelligence hub opens in South Jersey
State legislators and officials from area prosecutor's offices and police departments joined state police Friday to officially open the Real Time Crime Center - South. The center, located at Rowan College at Gloucester County, is a tactical facility where South Jersey's law enforcement agencies will work together to develop a regional perspective on criminal activity, officials explained.
