Record temperatures reported on a springlike February Friday

Gone were the scarves and winter coats and out came the shorts and sleeveless tops on Friday, when the state saw temperatures that ranged up to 30 degrees above normal for this date in February. A record was set in Newark, where the high of 74 degrees edged out the old mark of 73 for Feb. 24. All-time highs were also reported in Trenton, where the mercury hit 75, and in Allentown, Pa., where the temperature reached 77 degrees.

