Questions remain as friends' deaths in Maplewood declared homicides
An autopsy has confirmed the three friends found dead in a Van Ness Court apartment on Jan. 29 died from gunshot wounds, Thomas Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, told NJ Advance Media Monday. Their deaths are officially being investigated as homicides, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|62
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC