Questions remain as friends' deaths in Maplewood declared homicides

An autopsy has confirmed the three friends found dead in a Van Ness Court apartment on Jan. 29 died from gunshot wounds, Thomas Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, told NJ Advance Media Monday. Their deaths are officially being investigated as homicides, he said.

