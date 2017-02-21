Prudential may press Wells Fargo to repay costs tied to fake-account scandal

Prudential Financial, facing regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits over a sales relationship with Wells Fargo, said it may press its partner to cover costs after halting the offering -- another sign the bank has yet to contain the full fallout of its bogus-account scandal. Prudential "has provided notice to Wells Fargo that it may seek indemnification," the Newark, N.J.-based insurer said in a Feb. 17 regulatory filing, referring to their agreement to sell MyTerm life coverage to Wells Fargo customers.

