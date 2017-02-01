Prosecutors: Missing woman's body fou...

Prosecutors: Missing woman's body found in trunk of her car

The body of a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found in the trunk of her car that was parked on a Newark street. Essex County prosecutors say 41-year-old Diana Boggio was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

