Previously suspended Newark police officer faces charges
NEWARK -- A Newark police officer -- who was previously suspended from the department -- is accused of making false statements in an unrelated case that stemmed from traffic summonses he issued in August 2015, officials said Friday. Wilberto Ruiz, of Newark, was charged with making false statements and false swearing, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Thu
|Ice Man
|64
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC