Police shut down illegal bar where Newark man was killed, official says
NEWARK -- A Newark resident was charged with running an illegal basement bar at his West Ward home, where a city man was gunned down this week , authorities said Saturday. Carol G. Mattis, 62, was arrested by members of the Newark police division's Special Investigation Bureau late Thursday night after investigators served a search warrant at the Norwood Street house in the ongoing homicide probe, according to city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
