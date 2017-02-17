Police pursuit of stolen care in Newark ends in fiery head-on crash
A police chase of a stolen car in Newark ended in a fiery head-on crash that injured two city officers and a person in the car. Authorities say the pursuit began shortly before midnight Saturday, when state police saw the car that had been reported stolen in Fairfield.
