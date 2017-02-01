Police in NJ Shoot Suspect in Killing Case
A manhunt was underway in Newark Wednesday night after a man was shot by police when he tried to flee officers. Brian Thompson reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|15 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|64
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC