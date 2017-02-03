Photos: Educational Screening of I Am Not Your Negro for Local High School Students

This morning, high school students from the Lower East Side's East Side Community High School, the south Bronx's Bronx International H.S, and Newark New Jersey's North Star Academy joined us for an educational screening of Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro . The Academy Award-nominated film, currently up for Best Documentary Feature, was introduced by Patrick Harrison, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York program director.

