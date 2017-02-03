Photos: Educational Screening of I Am Not Your Negro for Local High School Students
This morning, high school students from the Lower East Side's East Side Community High School, the south Bronx's Bronx International H.S, and Newark New Jersey's North Star Academy joined us for an educational screening of Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro . The Academy Award-nominated film, currently up for Best Documentary Feature, was introduced by Patrick Harrison, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New York program director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Film Comment.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|see the light
|20,809
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC