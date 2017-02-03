Paul Auster's 4 3 2 1, reviewed: Vari...

Paul Auster's 4 3 2 1, reviewed: Variations on a theme

With its sculpted summaries and sober wonderment, Paul Auster's prose still bears the compaction and tenor of his early poetry, consecutions of words winnowed down to emblematic images, intriguing ideas and, above all, story. His volumes are numerous and invitingly slim, and after a decade and half in which he produced on average a book a year, the now 70-year-old author fell silent for five years before returning with 4 3 2 1 , a book roughly three or four times the size of its predecessors.

