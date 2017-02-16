Paterson landlord hires armed security

12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Paterson landlord hires armed security Developer who owns apartment buildings in some of Paterson's most crime-ridden neighborhoods hires armed security guards Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ln1DL7 Armed Security officer from "24/7 Security" patrols at 83-85 Auburn st, Paterson, NJ. PATERSON - A developer who owns more than 300 apartment buildings in some of Paterson's most crime-ridden neighborhoods deployed armed security guards on Thursday to patrol three of his properties.

