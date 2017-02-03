Pastor attacked after man asks him about religious beliefs
Newark authorities say a man attacked a church pastor during a brief street encounter after questioning the victim about his religious beliefs. The 63-year old pastor was walking near Broad and Court streets when he encountered Michael Healy around 7:35 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Sat
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC