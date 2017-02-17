Orange man sentenced after frozen remains found in Newark

NEWARK -- An Orange man was sentenced Friday to 23 years in state prison for the fatal shooting of a Newark man whose frozen remains were found in a driveway, prosecutors said. Fateem Moses, 36, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated manslaughter and unlawful possession of a handgun stemming from the Feb. 14, 2016 slaying of Omar Faines, 31, of Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced.

