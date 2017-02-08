One major issue divides the airline C...

One major issue divides the airline CEOs meeting Trump

When President Trump meets with the top CEOs in the US aviation industry on Thursday, one issue will surely be a divisive force in the room: what to do about Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways. Over the past 15 years, the trio of cash-rich Middle Eastern carriers or ME3 have barnstormed their way to the forefront of the global airline market.

