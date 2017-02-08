One major issue divides the airline CEOs meeting Trump...
When President Trump meets with the top CEOs in the US aviation industry on Thursday, one issue will surely be a divisive force in the room: what to do about Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways. Over the past 15 years, the trio of cash-rich Middle Eastern carriers or ME3 have barnstormed their way to the forefront of the global airline market.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|18 hr
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Tue
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Tue
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|62
