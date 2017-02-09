Oldest American, Adele Dunlap, dies at age 114
In this July 19, 2016, file photo, 113-year-old Adele Dunlap, left, talks with Susan Dempster, right, the activities director at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a medical center near Flemington, N.J. Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, N.J. FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Adele Dunlap poses for a photo on her 114th birthday, in the lobby of the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a medical center near Flemington, N.J. Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, N.J. FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Adele Dunlap, center, holds a maraca on her 114th birthday as she looks towards Kim Bocko, an ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|13 hr
|Ice Man
|64
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Wed
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC