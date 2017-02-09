Oldest American, Adele Dunlap, dies at age 114

In this July 19, 2016, file photo, 113-year-old Adele Dunlap, left, talks with Susan Dempster, right, the activities director at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a medical center near Flemington, N.J. Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, N.J. less FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, 113-year-old Adele Dunlap, left, talks with Susan Dempster, right, the activities director at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old ... more FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Adele Dunlap poses for a photo on her 114th birthday, in the lobby of the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.