Noise, fees, snow and more

Noise, fees, snow and more

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The West Milford Messenger

A noise-control ordinance, sidewalk snow removal, Bubbling Spring Park fees and upcoming events were among the topics on the West Milford council meeting agenda on Feb. 15. In addition, a long list of items with information not yet available to the public, were discussed by the local governing board with their attorney Fred Semrau during nearly a two-hour executive session. The executive session topics were revitalization, Council on Affordable Housing , B & B Organics, potential property acquisition of four lots, contract negotiations with Passaic County and litigation regarding Newark tax appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC