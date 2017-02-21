Noise, fees, snow and more

A noise-control ordinance, sidewalk snow removal, Bubbling Spring Park fees and upcoming events were among the topics on the West Milford council meeting agenda on Feb. 15. In addition, a long list of items with information not yet available to the public, were discussed by the local governing board with their attorney Fred Semrau during nearly a two-hour executive session. The executive session topics were revitalization, Council on Affordable Housing , B & B Organics, potential property acquisition of four lots, contract negotiations with Passaic County and litigation regarding Newark tax appeals.

