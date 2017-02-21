Noise, fees, snow and more
A noise-control ordinance, sidewalk snow removal, Bubbling Spring Park fees and upcoming events were among the topics on the West Milford council meeting agenda on Feb. 15. In addition, a long list of items with information not yet available to the public, were discussed by the local governing board with their attorney Fred Semrau during nearly a two-hour executive session. The executive session topics were revitalization, Council on Affordable Housing , B & B Organics, potential property acquisition of four lots, contract negotiations with Passaic County and litigation regarding Newark tax appeals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Wed
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC