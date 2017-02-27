No charges in Union motorcycle crash that killed township man
UNION -- No charges have been filed in Saturday's fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 37-year-old township man. Authorities said Paul Borges was fatally injured when his 2014 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Lincoln MKZ on Chestnut Street near Fairway Drive about 5:45 p.m. The driver of the car, also of Union, was traveling north on Chestnut Street when he turned left on to Fairway Drive, police said.
