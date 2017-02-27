No charges in Union motorcycle crash that killed township man

UNION -- No charges have been filed in Saturday's fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 37-year-old township man. Authorities said Paul Borges was fatally injured when his 2014 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Lincoln MKZ on Chestnut Street near Fairway Drive about 5:45 p.m. The driver of the car, also of Union, was traveling north on Chestnut Street when he turned left on to Fairway Drive, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.