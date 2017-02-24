Njpac Presents Women in the World: a Visual Perspective, 3/1-31

New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Association with Women in Media Newark Presents an Innovative Art Exhibit "Women in the World: A Visual Perspective" Curated by renowned New Jersey artists Gladys Barker Grauer and Adrienne Wheeler. The exhibit will be on display at NJPAC's Victoria Theater Lobby from March 1 - 31 and is FREE to General Public prior to all Performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.