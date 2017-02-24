Njpac Presents Women in the World: a ...

Njpac Presents Women in the World: a Visual Perspective, 3/1-31

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Association with Women in Media Newark Presents an Innovative Art Exhibit "Women in the World: A Visual Perspective" Curated by renowned New Jersey artists Gladys Barker Grauer and Adrienne Wheeler. The exhibit will be on display at NJPAC's Victoria Theater Lobby from March 1 - 31 and is FREE to General Public prior to all Performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 53 min democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) 5 hr Pharterious 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC