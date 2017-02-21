NJ Transit looks to commuters to help...

NJ Transit looks to commuters to help improve communication

Read more: NJ.com

NJ Transit's big boss has hit the road to ask commuters for their suggestions about the trains and buses they ride daily. Executive Director Stephen Santoro has held two "We're Listening" forums, in Secaucus and at the Walter Rand Transit Center in Camden, since announcing he was restarting the effort to bring top officials to commuter hubs to talk to riders this month.

Newark, NJ

