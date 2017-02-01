Newark woman rescued from fire faces arson charge
NEWARK -- A 52-year-old Newark woman was charged with setting an apartment fire that sent her to the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. Tawanna Sneed was charged with arson for the Monday afternoon fire on the 200 block of 18th Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
