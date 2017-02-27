Newark police shooting of suspect terrifies residents of apartment complex
NEWARK -- Eboni Kornegay has lived at the Grace West Manor Apartments in Newark since she was 7, and as a little girl she would look out her window and wish she could go play with the other kids. "I used to wonder why my dad kept me in the house," said Kornegay, now 21 and a parent herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC