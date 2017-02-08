Newark police make arrests in separate shooting, robberies

NEWARK -- Police on Wednesday made unrelated arrests in a shooting in Newark's Central Ward and a string of separate robberies in the city's Ironbound section, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced. Alain V. Antoine, 23, of East Orange, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Jan. 10 shooting, which occurred around 12:20 p.m. on South 6th Street, according to police.

