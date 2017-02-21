Newark police, FBI arrest men wanted ...

Newark police, FBI arrest men wanted for shooting, robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Two criminal suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting and a separate robbery last month, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. The police department's Fugitive Apprehension Team and the FBI's Fugitive Task Force arrested city resident Dujuan R. Curry, 28. Curry allegedly robbed his cousin at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Clinton Avenue Jan. 23. City detectives also arrested Anthony Mollison, 22, of East Orange, on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC