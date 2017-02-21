Newark police, FBI arrest men wanted for shooting, robbery
NEWARK -- Two criminal suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting and a separate robbery last month, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. The police department's Fugitive Apprehension Team and the FBI's Fugitive Task Force arrested city resident Dujuan R. Curry, 28. Curry allegedly robbed his cousin at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Clinton Avenue Jan. 23. City detectives also arrested Anthony Mollison, 22, of East Orange, on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
