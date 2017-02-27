Newark Museum Celebrates Women's Hist...

Newark Museum Celebrates Women's History Month

NEWARK: The Newark Museum is celebrating Women's History Month at its Second Sunday program on Sunday, March 12 from noon to 5 pm. The program features lectures; performances; tours; art and science demonstrations, and workshops; music; and baked goods.

