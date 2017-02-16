Newark clerics unite against Trump immigration ban
Imam Daud Haqq, President of the Imams Council of Newark, speaks on Thursday surrounded by religious leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Catholic faiths. (Karen Yi NEWARK -- The city's religious leaders stood united on Thursday to send a message to the White House: President Donald J. Trump's policies are unfairly targeting and scapegoating their communities.
