Newark cardinal joins lobbyists on trip to Washington

In this Jan. 6, 2017 file photo, Cardinal Joseph Tobin gives the homily during a Mass ceremony installing him as the new archbishop of Newark, in Newark, N.J. The new leader of Newark's more than 1 million Catholics carried a strong message against President Donald Trump's immigration order as he joined the state's lobbyists on their annual schmooze-fest in Washington. Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin was one of the nearly 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians who rode the rails from Newark to Washington on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, as part of the state Chamber of Commerce's annual pilgrimage to press New Jersey interests in the capital.

