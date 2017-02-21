Newark boy and his mom return kindness to American Legion post
It's not a lot of money, but Paige Blue and her 7 year old son figured the American Legion post in their Newark neighborhood could use the $55 they collected. Guyton-Callahan Post 152 has been at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Branford Street since the early 1990s, its second home in 88 years until disaster struck last month.
