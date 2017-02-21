Newark boy and his mom return kindnes...

Newark boy and his mom return kindness to American Legion post

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

It's not a lot of money, but Paige Blue and her 7 year old son figured the American Legion post in their Newark neighborhood could use the $55 they collected. Guyton-Callahan Post 152 has been at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Branford Street since the early 1990s, its second home in 88 years until disaster struck last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) 1 hr Pharterious 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC