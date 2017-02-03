New mom Keshia Knight Pulliam shares ...

New mom Keshia Knight Pulliam shares awkward hospital tale

'She saw this little black girl by herself': Keshia Knight Pulliam says she was mistaken for a poor mother by hospital worker after giving birth Keshia Knight Pulliam says she had an awkward run-in with a hospital employee who thought she was poor and requiring financial assistance, after she delivered her baby girl Ella Grace in late January at an Atlanta hospital. She said the woman - 'an old little white lady ... about 70 years old' - initially came in to speak with her on how to provide the child with mother's milk via lactation.

