New mom Keshia Knight Pulliam shares awkward hospital tale
'She saw this little black girl by herself': Keshia Knight Pulliam says she was mistaken for a poor mother by hospital worker after giving birth Keshia Knight Pulliam says she had an awkward run-in with a hospital employee who thought she was poor and requiring financial assistance, after she delivered her baby girl Ella Grace in late January at an Atlanta hospital. She said the woman - 'an old little white lady ... about 70 years old' - initially came in to speak with her on how to provide the child with mother's milk via lactation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|jimgriffo
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC