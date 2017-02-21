Matisse's impact is bigger than ever ...

Matisse's impact is bigger than ever -- just visit Montclair Art Museum

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

One of the paintings on display at the Montclair Art Museum's new exhibit "Matisse and American Art" We are in an era of alt.matisse: Everywhere there are exhibitions that show the French master side by side with his visual descendants. "Matisse/Diebenkorn" at the Baltimore Museum of Art just closed to almost universal praise, pairing 90 figurative and abstract paintings by two artists widely separated in time and place that nonetheless slapped viewers in the face with their intimate resemblances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 53 min mexico 20,851
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Sun Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC