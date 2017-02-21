Man who shot himself in leg, faces gun, drug charge, police say

Mario Buchanan, 22, was arrested on weapons and drug charges after police found him with a self-inflicted gunshot to his leg. After residents reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Sunday fired in the area of West Edgar Road, a portion of Route 1, officers responded and found Mario Buchanan, 22, bleeding from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.