Man tried to kill pawn shop worker as grandson, 2, watched, prosecutors say

NEWARK -- After Luis Pacheco beat, choked and snapped the neck of a Newark pawn shop employee in front of her 2-year-old grandson in 2014, the woman had to beg for her life, prosecutors said Wednesday. Pacheco, 32, robbed the shop and left the woman beaten and bloody until first responders brought her to University Hospital, Assistant Prosecutor Jason Alterbaum said.

