Man pleads guilty to bribery at N.J. military bases A Pennsylvania man admitted paying $245,000 in bribes for construction contracts at Picatinny Arsenal and Fort Dix. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m5y5lR A 54-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to paying an estimated $245,000 in bribes for construction contracts at Picatinny Arsenal and Fort Dix.

