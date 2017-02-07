Man killed in shooting in Newark's No...

Man killed in shooting in Newark's North Ward

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- One man was killed in a city shooting Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Wednesday. The prosecutor's office and Newark police department were seen responding to the shooting near 30 Coeyman Street in the city's North Ward after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting 5 hr Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Tue crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Tue Iris lopez 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) Feb 2 Psycho 2 8
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 62
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC