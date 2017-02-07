Man killed in shooting in Newark's North Ward
NEWARK -- One man was killed in a city shooting Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Wednesday. The prosecutor's office and Newark police department were seen responding to the shooting near 30 Coeyman Street in the city's North Ward after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
