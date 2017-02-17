Man gets 23-year prison sentence in frozen remains case
A man who pleaded guilty in the death of a man whose frozen remains were found in the driveway of a Newark home has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison. Essex County prosecutors say Fateem Moses will have to serve nearly 20 years before he becomes eligible for parole.
