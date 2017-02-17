Man gets 23-year prison sentence in f...

Man gets 23-year prison sentence in frozen remains case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A man who pleaded guilty in the death of a man whose frozen remains were found in the driveway of a Newark home has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison. Essex County prosecutors say Fateem Moses will have to serve nearly 20 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min mexico 20,848
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Sun Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC