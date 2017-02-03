Man charged in Newark shooting, armed robbery
NEWARK -- Police on Friday arrested a Newark man who was wanted in a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy and a separate armed street robbery days apart in August, authorities said. Aquil Baldwin, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses.
