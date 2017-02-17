Keep, don't replace, Obamacare, U.S. representative is told
U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. held a roundtable discussion on Saturday in Newark with health care leaders and residents to discuss the impacts of repealing the Affordable Care Act. . "This is not just an urban, underserved, uninsured issue, this is an issue across my district."
