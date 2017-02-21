Kearny man charged with threatening his daughters in East Newark
The Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City where Criminal Justice Reform Court is located. Joe Shine/For The Jersey Journal JERSEY CITY - A 40-year-old Kearny man is charged with violating a restraining order and confronting his three daughters by dragging his finger across his neck in a threatening manner in East Newark on Feb. 9. He is charged with disobeying a judicial order and making terroristic threats by pointing at his daughters "and making a threatening gesture of his index finger across his neck," the criminal complaint says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Psycho 2
|6
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC