Kearny man charged with threatening h...

Kearny man charged with threatening his daughters in East Newark

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City where Criminal Justice Reform Court is located. Joe Shine/For The Jersey Journal JERSEY CITY - A 40-year-old Kearny man is charged with violating a restraining order and confronting his three daughters by dragging his finger across his neck in a threatening manner in East Newark on Feb. 9. He is charged with disobeying a judicial order and making terroristic threats by pointing at his daughters "and making a threatening gesture of his index finger across his neck," the criminal complaint says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr mexico 20,851
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Sun Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC