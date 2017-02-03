Judge orders 3 of 13 arrested in N.J. gang sweep be held without bail

NEWARK -- An Essex County judge this week ordered three of 13 men arrested in a recent State Police gang sweep in the city be held without bail pending trial. The Attorney General's office has said the men, arrested as part of a state-led gang sweep two weeks ago , are members of the "Red Breed Gorillas," a group of Bloods who ran a drug-dealing operation on Irvine Turner Boulevard in Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.