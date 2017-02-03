Judge orders 3 of 13 arrested in N.J. gang sweep be held without bail
NEWARK -- An Essex County judge this week ordered three of 13 men arrested in a recent State Police gang sweep in the city be held without bail pending trial. The Attorney General's office has said the men, arrested as part of a state-led gang sweep two weeks ago , are members of the "Red Breed Gorillas," a group of Bloods who ran a drug-dealing operation on Irvine Turner Boulevard in Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Wed
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC