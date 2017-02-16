Jets' Revis faces pending charges after fight in Pittsburgh

A museum at a small liberal arts college in Massachusetts has removed or covered dozens of artwork produced by immigrant artists or donated by foreign-born collectors to illustrate their contribution to the... A museum at a small liberal arts college in Massachusetts has removed or covered dozens of artwork produced by immigrant artists or donated by foreign-born collectors to illustrate their contribution to the cultural wealth of the United States. Some 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians are expected to ride a chartered Amtrak train from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington on Thursday for the state Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual lobbying trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.