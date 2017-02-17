Is your ZIP code a major environmental risk? Check this NJ map
More than half a million single family homes and condos in New Jersey are sitting in high-risk ZIP codes, meaning at least one environmental factor is at hazardous levels, according to new research. The report released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, an online property database, analyzed 8,642 ZIP codes across the United States, including 348 in New Jersey that have sufficient housing trend data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC