Is this pro-Trump priest in NJ going too far on Facebook?
New Jersey church officials are looking to curtail the online comments of a priest who's called Hillary Clinton an "evil witch" and former President Barack Obama a "bum." He also has called moderate Islam "a myth" and expressed support for President Donald Trump's travel ban, as well as described millennials as "snowflakes" and liberals as "smug and arrogant."
