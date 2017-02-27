Irvington homicide victim identified as Newark woman
IRVINGTON -- The victim of Irvington's first homicide of the year was identified as a 31-year-old Newark woman, authorities said. Tajmiah Phillips was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hillside Terrace, said Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
