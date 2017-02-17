In Newark, a Presidents Day rally against a president
Elston, a 45-year-old truck driver who lives in Newark, is a fan of the nation's 45th president, Donald Trump . He had just shouted the same argument at a group of about 50 protestors staging a Presidents Day rally against the sitting president, at the seated statue Abraham Lincoln in front of the old courthouse at Springfield Avenue and Market Street.
