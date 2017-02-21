In downtown Newark, an old laundry building becomes 15 apartments

NEWARK -- Mayor Ras Baraka says Newark has plenty of room for more residents, and the developers at Paramount Properties are eager to help fill it, with their projects and even themselves. Baraka was speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Elizabeth-based Paramount's first completed project in Newark, the conversion of a largely unused former industrial building into 15 apartments and three retail stores at street level, in a rapidly redeveloping downtown neighborhood.

