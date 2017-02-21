In downtown Newark, an old laundry bu...

In downtown Newark, an old laundry building becomes 15 apartments

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Mayor Ras Baraka says Newark has plenty of room for more residents, and the developers at Paramount Properties are eager to help fill it, with their projects and even themselves. Baraka was speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Elizabeth-based Paramount's first completed project in Newark, the conversion of a largely unused former industrial building into 15 apartments and three retail stores at street level, in a rapidly redeveloping downtown neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC