In addiction fight, Christie mostly misses the mark | Editorial
Gov. Chris Christie made a big splash when he announced that he was adding nearly 900 new beds for drug treatment and requiring insurers to cover at least six months of care, which became 28 days under the bill signed into law last week. But the closer you look at this plan, the more it shrinks into insignificance.
