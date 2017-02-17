Horizon fined $1.1M for not protecting customers' private info

The state Attorney General's Office announced Friday Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield headquarters in Newark will pay a $1.1 million fine for security breach violations Friday. (Matt Smith TRENTON -- The state's largest insurance carrier will pay a $1.1 million penalty for failing to protect the private information of 690,000 policy holders whose information was contained on two laptops stolen from the company's Newark headquarters in 2013.

