'Hip hop preacher' Eric Thomas demands 120% effort from Newark teens
"He's very inspirational," said Janell Darisaw, a 14-year-old eighth grader at Link Community Charter School in Newark. Janell was talking about Eric Thomas , the best-selling author and motivational speaker, who went from homelessness to wealth and a PhD, with testimonials from the likes of NBA great LeBron James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|23 hr
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Pharterious
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC